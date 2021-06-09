Man stabbed outside Salford gym

A man is seriously injured after being stabbed outside a gym in Salford.

Emergency services were called to JD Gyms in Regent Retail Park, off Ordsall Lane, at around 7.10pm on Tuesday 8 June.

Greater Manchester Police said they found the man, who is in his 20s, with serious injuries.The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives from Salford CID are investigating and enquiries so far suggest the victim was involved in an altercation with four men who had got out of a black Seat Leon and assaulted him.

The Seat was later traced to an address in the Moss Side area and seized.

Two men - aged 18 and 19 - were later detained and taken to custody for questioning on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and anyone in the area who may have any dash cam footage around the time of the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Thomas Willis, of GMP Salford's Swinton CID, said:

"We are still making extensive enquiries and are continuing to urge members of the public to make contact with us to provide us with any accounts of what they saw yesterday evening, as we know there will have been many people in the area."

If you have a dash cam please check for any footage that may include the incident itself or features a black Seat Leon with a 64 plate that may have been in the area at the time. Detective Inspector Thomas Willis, of GMP Salford's Swinton CID

Anyone with information can report it online or on the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 5187 quoting incident number 2483 of 08/06/2021. Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.