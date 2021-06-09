Most of Manchester's Metrolink service has been suspended following an underground fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue.

A major emergency response has been put in place while teams deal with the fire, thought to be near Victoria Station.

Two people have suffered minor injuries as a result of the blaze, and paramedics are on the scene alongside Fire and Rescue and police.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "GMP is aware of an incident on the Metrolink system in Manchester city centre is assisting Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

"North West Ambulance Service is also at the scene following an electrical issue on Balloon Street caused by an underground fire and two people have suffered minor injuries."

Roads are also closed and it is believed disruption may last until around lunchtime.

Go North West tweeted: "Police Incident involving a fire under ground. Corporation St between Hunts Bank and Ring Rd closed Towards Manchester Via Angel St and Rochdale Rd Towards Cheetham Hill Via Hunts Bank, Victoria St and Cheetham Hill Rd."

Tickets for Metrolink are being accepted on buses and local Network Rail trains.

Some services have resumed - the Altrincham line has minor delays while Manchester Airport and the Rochdale line are running revised services.