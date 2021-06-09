Video report by Ann O'Connor

The Evans family from Everton in Liverpool have only been on holiday once, five years ago. Harvey, the eldest, would have been six, his brother Rueben only four.

Now the boys are 11 and 9 and they have the chance of going on another holiday even though their mum Malesha could never afford to get away.

The L6 Community Association in North Liverpool raised £21,000 to buy a caravan in North Wales so they could send some of the families they help away for a few days vital respite from life in the city.For little Rueben it's exciting.

His Mum Malesha says lockdown has been really tough, not least because her older son Harvey is autistic. He almost didn't come on the trip, but they are all glad he did.

The plot where the caravan sits at Oakfield Caravan Park in Rhyl will now cost the Association more than three thousand pounds a year for ground rent.

But Councillor Gerard Woodhouse believes it's worth it.

So many have lamented the lack of a foreign holiday this year, for families like the Evans a few days closer to home has felt like paradise.