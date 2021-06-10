Four commissioners appointed to oversee the running of Liverpool Council

Commissioners who will oversee parts of Liverpool council after a damning inspection report have been appointed by the Government.

Mike Cunningham has been appointed as the Lead Commissioner, who was also formerly chief executive of the College of Policing.

Working alongside Mr Cunningham will be Surrey County Council chief executive Joanna Killian, as local government improvement commissioner, Neil Gibson as highways commissioner and Deborah McLaughlin as regeneration commissioner.

The announcement was made by Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick.

Mr Jenrick said the four commissioners would oversee the authority's highways, regeneration and property management functions and improvement plan over the next three years.

As someone who grew up in the Liverpool area I am honoured to have been appointed by the Secretary of State as lead commissioner for the Government's intervention at Liverpool City Council. "I will be part of a wider commissioner team that will support the council as it continues its improvement journey to better serve the people of Liverpool. Mike Cunningham QPM, Lead Commissioner

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said the authority was "committed" to ensuring the improvements set out in response to the report.

The entire organisation is committed to ensuring the improvements we have mapped out in response to the report are achieved. The commissioners will be here to support and guide us on our improvement journey and we are ready to work collaboratively with them, utilising their significant experience and skills. Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

The decision of the Government to intervene in the running of the Labour authority was first announced in March after a local government inspector, Max Caller, reported allegations of bullying, intimidation, "dubious" deals and "jobs for the boys".

He was asked to carry out an inspection after then-mayor Joe Anderson was among a number of people arrested as part of a Merseyside Police fraud investigation.

Mr Jenrick said changes would also include all-out elections every four years from 2023 and a move to one councillor per ward.