Man jailed for speeding at 150 mph on the M6

A 19-year-old Audi driver has been jailed for driving at 150mph on the M6.Nathan Batha, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Cheshire, failing to stop for the police and driving without insurance in a black Audi in the early hours of Sunday, December 13.An officer from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit spotted the Audi travelling at excess speed through Junction 17 of the M6 northbound in Sandbach at around 3.50am.He pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds over 150mph before hitting several cones and entering a coned off area of the motorway.The officer was forced to stop pursuing the car for safety reasons, after witnessing it overtake and undertake other vehicles at excessive speed.

Nathan Batha Credit: Cheshire Police

A colleague in the Roads and Crime Unit driving an unmarked police car subsequently followed the Audi, as did a Merseyside Police officer.After it had exited the motorway at Junction 21, the officers witnessed the Audi travel along the A57 Manchester Road in Warrington at more than 105mph.It went through a red traffic light at over 100mph on the road with a 40mph speed limit.The officer who originally pursued the car was lying in wait on Manchester Road with a stinger, thanks to his communications with his colleagues.It was successfully deployed, bursting one of the Audi’s tyres.Despite having a flat tyre, Batha continued to attempt to flee the officers.After going around a roundabout in the wrong direction at Junction 21 of the M6, the Audi he was driving was boxed in by the officers on the slip road leading to the northbound side of the motorway.Batha was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 9 June and was jailed for 12months.Police Constable Chris Jones, who led the investigation into the driving offences at Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of Nathan Batha’s dangerous driving on both the M6 and in a residential area ofWarrington. The consequences of this incident could have been far worse.

Speed limits are in place for a reason – travelling at an unsafe speed is one of the main causes of deaths on our roads. “By speeding on the M6, and then driving at over 150mph on the motorway and over 105pm on a road with a 40mph limit in a bid to escape punishment for the manner of his driving, Batha put his life and the lives of other road users at risk. PC Chris Jones, Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit

He added “I hope that this case deters others from driving dangerously in Cheshire and failing to stop for the police.”