Man stabbed in attempted dog theft in Tameside

Police are investigating after an amputee was stabbed by thugs trying to steal his dog in Tameside.Andy Garside was walking his family's nine-month old French bulldog Lilo in Hattersley, in the evening of Tuesday 8 June evening when he noticed two young men walking behind him.The pair moved out of Andy's sight, but as the 39-year-old father-of-three continued his walk in the Silverton Close area, he saw them waiting for him and his dog.

Andy Garside Credit: MEN

Andy's wife Stacey said:

He didn't think anything of it at first - people were out and about. "But as he went around he could see they were waiting for him. They came up to him and one of the lads was saying 'that's a sick dog that - can we pick it up?'. "Andy said no, because the dog was getting a bit nervous Stacey Garside, Andy's wife

After one of the two men tried to pick up Lilo, Andy managed to pull her away.But things turned violent when the pair began to punch Andy in the face, before one of the attackers stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

Andy Garside Credit: MEN

Stacey, 41, said:

Andy was wearing shorts, and I think they targeted him thinking it was going to be an easy steal to take a high-value dog. "They didn't expect him to fight them off. Stacey Garside, Andy's wife

She added:"Andy picked the dog up and went back the way he came. He knocked ons omebody's door for help, and they gave him a towel as he was bleeding quite heavily."After returning home and checking on Lilo, Andy called the police and was later attended A&E at Tameside Hospital.The beating left him with a broken nose and wounding to the stomach and arms, while the incident has left poor Lilo fearing people approaching her, even familiar faces.Stacey said: "Andy has a broken nose that is going to need surgery his septum has completely come away."He has got concussion and his face is a bit of a mess. Lilo was traumatised, the poor thing.Andy had his amputation after a number of failed surgeries to deal with tendon damage, before developing arthritis and chronic regional pain syndrome in his ankle joint, which left him unable to walk more than a few steps.After his attack, he was in A&E until around midnight and suffered a seizure on Wednesday morning due to functional neurological disorder, which is triggered by stress.Greater Manchester Police is is urging any witnesses to the attack to come forward.A spokesperson for the force said:

Police were called to Cheriton Close in Hyde just before 6pm on Tuesday (June 8) to reports a 39 year old man had been assaulted while walking his dog. "The man reported being approached by two men who were wielding a knife. They assaulted him and attempted to take the dog. "The man suffered injuries to his face, arms and body. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may witnessed anything Greater Manchester Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via LiveChat on the force's website or call 101, quoting incident number 2259 of June 8,2021.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.