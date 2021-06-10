TT rider talks about recovery after crash that left her with broken neck in 2018

Play video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

A TT rider who sustained life-changing injuries during a bike crash in 2018 has spoken about her recovery.

Fiona Baker-Holden was riding as the passenger for her father in a sidecar race around the TT course when a bike fault caused the pair to crash at 130mph near Alpine Corner.

I was launched 20ft up in the air. I think I must have hit a tree or something because I landed back in the middle of the track unconscious. Apparently a marshal ran up the road and lay on top of me to protect me, is what I'm told. Fiona Baker-Holden, TT Sidecar Passenger

She sustained a broken neck and doctors feared that she would be left paralysed after damage to her spinal cord.

Fiona Baker-Holden sustained a broken neck and other life-changing injuries during a sidecar crash in the Isle of Man TT races. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Her father, Tony Baker, suffered a smashed femur and needed pins and plates in his leg.

They were both lifted to Noble's Hospital in Douglas before being taken to Liverpool's Aintree Hospital for surgery.

Her husband, two-time sidecar TT winner John Holden, was leading the event at the time when the race was red flagged due to the incident.

Remarkably, after just three years since the incident, Fiona has learned to walk again and is now aiming to run 1000 miles this year for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Fiona has been running the distance of a marathon every week and hopes to run a total of 1000 miles by the end of the year. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Fiona will no longer be able to race due to the long-lasting effects of her injuries, but she has instead vowed to help those who saved her during her recovery.

Her fundraising page can be found here.