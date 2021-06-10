TT rider talks about recovery after crash that left her with broken neck in 2018
Video report by Joshua Stokes
A TT rider who sustained life-changing injuries during a bike crash in 2018 has spoken about her recovery.
Fiona Baker-Holden was riding as the passenger for her father in a sidecar race around the TT course when a bike fault caused the pair to crash at 130mph near Alpine Corner.
She sustained a broken neck and doctors feared that she would be left paralysed after damage to her spinal cord.
Her father, Tony Baker, suffered a smashed femur and needed pins and plates in his leg.
They were both lifted to Noble's Hospital in Douglas before being taken to Liverpool's Aintree Hospital for surgery.
Her husband, two-time sidecar TT winner John Holden, was leading the event at the time when the race was red flagged due to the incident.
Remarkably, after just three years since the incident, Fiona has learned to walk again and is now aiming to run 1000 miles this year for MacMillan Cancer Support.
Fiona will no longer be able to race due to the long-lasting effects of her injuries, but she has instead vowed to help those who saved her during her recovery.
Her fundraising page can be found here.