Cheshire East Council Leader makes urgent plea to government for more vaccine supplies to deal with Delta surge
Report by Lise McNally
The Leader of Cheshire East Council has made an 'urgent appeal' to the government to give Cheshire East more vaccines as fears grow over a surge in Delta variant infections in the county.
It comes after everyone over the age of 18 was told to get tested in Macclesfield and Crewe, two areas badly affected by the new variant.
Sam Corcoran said the county's vaccine supply was recently slowed down because the rollout had been so swift across the Cheshire East area. He feels the borough is being punished for early success.
The race is now on to reduce transmission, with mobile units offering walk-in tests today.
Today there was a further appeal from the Council to younger people to come forward for a test.
In short - they want what Bolton has had. The ability to offer more jabs, with more flexible eligibility criteria.
And today, Bolton's success was deemed worthy of a visit from one of the governments top medical advisors, Dr Jenny Harries.
In the race between the vaccine and the virus the North West's hospital wards are the finish line, and it's there, that the success or failures will be felt in the coming weeks.