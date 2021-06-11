Play video

Report by Lise McNally

The Leader of Cheshire East Council has made an 'urgent appeal' to the government to give Cheshire East more vaccines as fears grow over a surge in Delta variant infections in the county.

It comes after everyone over the age of 18 was told to get tested in Macclesfield and Crewe, two areas badly affected by the new variant.

Sam Corcoran said the county's vaccine supply was recently slowed down because the rollout had been so swift across the Cheshire East area. He feels the borough is being punished for early success.

When we've got this huge rise in infection rates across Cheshire it really doesn't make sense. At the moment we have the capacity to do 50,000 vaccines a week, but we're only getting 11,000 vaccines. So there is an urgent appeal to the government to stop throttling back the vaccines for Cheshire, while we deal with this surge. Cllr Sam Corcoran, Leader of Cheshire East Council

The race is now on to reduce transmission, with mobile units offering walk-in tests today.

Today there was a further appeal from the Council to younger people to come forward for a test.

Play video

In short - they want what Bolton has had. The ability to offer more jabs, with more flexible eligibility criteria.

And today, Bolton's success was deemed worthy of a visit from one of the governments top medical advisors, Dr Jenny Harries.

Dr Jenny Harries visited Bolton today Credit: ITV Granada Reports

I really want to say thank you to local people, and take some learning back to the centre to see if there are things that we can replicate there. What is immediately evident whether you're here or whether you're back in London, is just how much the community worked together. Dr Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency

In the race between the vaccine and the virus the North West's hospital wards are the finish line, and it's there, that the success or failures will be felt in the coming weeks.