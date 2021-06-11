Play video

Report by Correspondent Mel Barham

While much of the focus has been on the Coronavirus pandemic over the last 12 months, there's another crisis brewing, in the mental health of younger people.

Heather is just 13-years-old. She's been struggling with her mental health.

I was so overwhelmed, thats when I started self-harming and I felt like I was trapped and on my own and nobody felt how I felt. Heather

Thousands of young people are currently stuck on long NHS waiting lists .

5190 Young people waiting more than 12 weeks for an appointment last year

However, the situation hasn't been caused by the pandemic.

It's an issue thats been slowly and silently building for years, but there are fears that the series of lockdowns and fears around coronavirus could have had an impact.

The number of contacts we received (calls, texts, and emails) rose during lockdown by around 28%. It follows that teenagers and children will be among that increase. The fact young people are contacting us can also be seen as a positive- it's the ones who don't contact us that we worry about. Papyrus, suicide prevention charity

Figures from the NHS show that in the last decade the number of children in the North West being admitted to hospital for intentional self harm has almost tripled.

The number of child admissions to hospital in the North West has almost tripled in a decade Credit: ITV

It means the North West has the highest number of admissions in the country.

600% increase in children aged 9-12 admitted to hospital after self-harming

41% of all admissions to hospital for self-harm were teenagers

Early intervention and treatment is vital, and we are providing an extra £2.3 billion a year to mental health services by 2023/24. This is the largest mental health funding in NHS history and will mean an additional 345,000 children and young people will be able access NHS-funded services or school and college-based support per year. Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson

Blossom Haus which is part of the Open Door mental health charity on the Wirral, has seen a 30% rise in teenagers through their doors Credit: ITV

One group that's trying to do things a little differently is the Open Door charity.

It runs a centre called Blossom Haus, which covers the Wirral.

At Blossom Haus there are no waiting lists, meaning anyone who needs help can get it straight away. The service is aimed at 11-16 year olds, while Open Door also offers support for anyone up to the age of 30.

They've been piloting a computer game to help young people.

It's meant to be an immersive experience. They come in, get paired with a mentor and the idea of the game is that it's a desert island and on that island they learn different skills around CVT, mindfulness and more holistic therapies. Adele Iddison, Project Leader, Blossom Haus

