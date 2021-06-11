A young girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Wigan on Thursday night.

The four-year old was hit on Lowton Road in Lowton just before 10:30pm.

She was taken to hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the car stayed at the scene of the accident and is helping police with their enquiries. A cordon was in place on Lowton Road on Thursday night with officers at the scene.

Credit: MEN Syndication

Police officers were also pictured in the area this morning.

At around 10.25pm on Thursday 10 June, police were called to a collision between a car and a child on Lowton Road, Wigan. The child - a four-year-old girl - was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. GMP spokesperson

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3322 of 10/06/2021.