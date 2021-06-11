Isle of Man Chief Minister awarded CBE in Queen's Birthday Honours list

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man is one of three people who have been recognised in Her Majesty The Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021.

Howard Quayle MHK has been made a CBE after leading the Island through the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been the Island's leader since 2016, but recently made the decision to stand-down from Manx politics after spending ten years as an Member of the House of Keys (MHK).

Two other Islanders were also awarded in the list for their work around the Isle of Man.

MR CHRISTOPHER SHARPE MBE

Christopher Sharpe founded the Manx Bird Atlas charity over 25 years ago and 11 years later he published the first ever detailed bird atlas.

He then converted the charity to Manx Birdlife and encouraged owners of worked out gravel pits to convert them into a bird reserve.

These have since attracted migrating and breeding birds including arctic terns breeding at the Point of Ayre.

Mr Sharpe has been awarded an MBE.

MRS JOAN MARILYN CANNEL BEM

Joan Marilyn Cannel has spent her life supporting music in the Isle of Man and has been involved with the Guild for over 50 years.

In retirement, she continues to compete as a pianist, winning composition, verse and public speaking classes at the 2019 Guild.

She has supported music and drama projects including the Cloidryn drama group in Ramsey and the Isle of Man Choral Society.

For her long service to the community in Kirk Michael, she has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Birthday Honours List.