Isle of Man TT on course for 2022 return after two years without races

The Isle of Man TT races are back on track to return on the Island next year, the Department for Enterprise has said.

It comes after two years without the world-famous event on the Island, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fortnight of motorcycling is due to return from Sunday May 29 to Friday June 10, 2022.

Other announcements included:

Live TV coverage for TT 2022.

Confirmed schedule for TT 2022.

Expanded race programme for TT 2023.

Supertwin class opens up for more manufacturers.

Sidecar class set to benefit from new powerplants.

TT Fan Park to transform festival experience.

One of the major changes will be the introduction of live TV coverage for 2022, showcasing every qualifying session and every race.

Visitors to the Island will also be able to enjoy the live streamed content from their favourite vantage point on the track.

Looking ahead to 2023, a new schedule will see the number of race days increase from four to six and the total number of races will increase from eight to ten.

The TT will start and finish a day later than usual, meaning racing will take place on two weekends.

Its introduction will also coincide with the arrival of a brand-new, additional vessel for the Isle of Man SteamPacket Company, meaning more fans can visit the Island.

All the announcements were made during a special TT broadcast which can be found here.