Man appears in court accused of Marks & Spencer knife attack in Burnley

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill two women at a Marks & Spencer store in Burnley in an alleged knife-attack.

Munawar Hussain, who's 57, was charged with the attempted murder of the two ladies following a counter-terror investigation.

The victims were the store manager of the Burnley branch, who is in her 40s, and a customer in her 60s.

Both were stabbed on 2nd December last year.

The manager was stabbed in the neck, while the customer suffered two wounds to the arm during the alleged attack in the St James Street shop.

Hussain, from Burnley, was arrested and held under the Mental Health Act before later being charged.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video-link from a secure hospital, wearing a white headscarf, as part of the court's list of terrorism cases.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of November 29th at Leeds Crown Court in front of the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, for a case which is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Hussain is next expected to appear before the same court on September 17th for a pre-trial and preparatory hearing.