Video report by Caroline Whitmore

A mother and daughter duo say they don't regret buying "the jewel of St Helens" after they decided to buy St Helens Theatre Royal when all theatre and entertainment had stopping during the pandemic.

Jane Joseph and Chantelle Nolan have continued to build the theatre's reputation for over two decades as part of the management team, but they have now made the decision to buy as they "didn't want Covid to take over the theatre".

The theatre purchase now means that Regal Entertainments is now entirely responsible for the building, interior and exterior.

Like all theatres nationwide, St Helens Theatre Royal has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

'ALL SINGING ALL SWINGING'

Ray Quinn will be performing on July 17, alongside Shane Nolan and Nick James for an 'all singing, all swinging' show.

The performers shared some of the jobs they have been doing while theatres remained closed.

Shane said "I tried to get a job as a delivery driver but they didn’t even get back to me!"

Ray took on the job of a carpet fitter alongside his brother and said "I did everyone else’s job but my own during lockdown!"Nick James, who is a performer in the West End, said "I got my HGV licence and was driving lorries".

Ray Quinn, Shane Nolan and Nick James will be performing in the 'All Singing All Swinging' show at the theatre on July 17. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Ray’s debut album, ‘My Way’, features songs from this golden era of music and entered the UK album chart at number one.

The ‘All Singing All Swinging‘ show starts on July 3 at the Southport pavilion theatre with dates all across the north west.

They’re at the St. Helens Theatre Royal on July 17.