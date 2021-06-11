Mountain Road to close for five weeks to allow TT 2022 to take place

The famous A18 Mountain Road in the Isle of Man will be temporarily closed in August to upgrade the roads ahead of the TT races in 2022.

Islanders will be unable to use the road for five weeks from August 16 to September 19 2021 for essential construction and maintenance works.

For the first two weeks, the section between Barrule Park in Ramsey and the Bungalow will close, but the rest of the road down to Douglas will remain open.

The remainder of the project will see the full road closed between 9:00am and 4:00pm, allowing commuters to travel between the north and Douglas via Tholt-y-Will.

Work will involve the reconstructions of the road and pavements in the Stella Maris/Barrule Park area of Ramsey after failing drainage systems led to a rut in the road surface.

It will also aim to replace centre and edge lines, install replacement verge masters, improve the drainage system and install new tram signals.

The Minister for Infrastructure has acknowledged the inconvenience, but has said he is "not prepared to jeopardise the return of the TT".

The Department acknowledges that this will be an inconvenience for many people, but this work is necessary to allow next year’s TT to go ahead as well as for safe long-term use. Nobody likes a road closure but repairs have to be done and this is the least worst option. I am not prepared to jeopardise the return of the TT in 2022 by failing to undertake this work now. Tim Baker MHK, Minister for Infrastructure

Further announcements on the Isle of Man TT 2022 are expected to be announced in an online event streamed tonight at 7:00pm.

