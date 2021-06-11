For football fans, the day has finally arrived, Euro 2020 is here!

The international tournament should have taken place last summer, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus situation. England will start their campaign at Wembley on Sunday against World Cup finalists Croatia.

If the players need some extra motivation, they only need to turn to the Manchester actor and comedian Will Mellor, who's recorded a new take on an old England classic.

In the video we've got real NHS staff, nurses, real people, kids, we've obviously got a few famous faces as well but it's about us all coming together. Will Mellor

The remake of the Fat Les classic is raising money for NHS Charities Together.

Unfortunately there won't be scenes like this this year..

But socially-distanced pre-booked outdoor screenings will be taking place around the region.

So when do England play? Here are the dates for your diary:

England vs Croatia - Sunday 13th June - 2pm

England vs Scotland - Friday 18th June - 8pm

Czech Republic vs England - Tuesday 22nd June - 8pm

Bury-born Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring the first goal of the World Cup semi-final in 2018 Credit: PA Images

If England qualify as group winners, they'll play on Tuesday 29th June at 5pm

If England quality in second place, they'll play on Monday 28th June at 5pm

If England scrape through in third place they could play on either Sunday 27th June at 5pm or 8pm, or Tuesday 29th at 8pm.

If England finish fourth... well, we'd rather not talk about that.

The final world goes to the children at Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood who are cheering on Gareth Southgate and his players.

They know what it takes to the reach a final after making it all the way to the last two in Britain's Got Talent in 2019.