Report by Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

Women in abusive relationships have been turning to each other for support as systems meant to protect them 'fail to do so'.

Instead, according to charity Women's Aid, support groups have been popping up across social media to give women advice.

Many are run by survivors for survivors and for women who are currently in abusive relationships and help giving practical legal advice, advice on how to stay safe, real life examples and help, or just a virtual support system.

Cllr Eleanor Wills Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Tameside councillor Eleanor Wills is just one of a number of women coming together to support others.

The mum was a victim of coercive control, and last year she recounted her experience in a meeting in front of her colleagues.

It was very intense very quickly, it didn't feel at that point in time oppressive, I was berated throughout the relationship, told that my opinion was stupid, from being quite a confident and outgoing person I became somebody who lost my voice Cllr Eleanor Willis

She added: "The rational there for me was very much I can help people, victims, women, men, understand that the relationships they're in now doesn't have to be their future doesn't have to be everything, they can be so much more with help with support if they just take that big leap to walk away."

Eleanor has been supporting domestic abuse services in Tameside as well as pushing the importance of the new Domestic Abuse Bill which aims to protect more people.

Eleanor feels that more should be done in schools to teach children about healthy relationships so that they can spot the signs of unhealthy ones and treat each other with respect.

It's exposing but if I can help someone realise that they don't have to stay in an abusive relationship, that they can blossom and there is more out there for them than their current situation then it's worth doing. Cllr Eleanor Wills

Hera Hussain, founder of Chayn Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Hera Hussain founded the online site Chayn, which uses online tools to fight against gender based violence.

She started the site to help her friends get out of abusive marriages, she realised that there weren't many accessible tools for women in abusive relationships especially for women of colour who may have language barriers to getting help or who may have have legal status in the UK.

Hera said: "Survivors rise up to meet their own challenges and their needs. It's really interesting to see the kind of conversations survivors have and they are also more focused about encouraging each other to leave, to reach out, to not believe that someone will change.

"But also to discuss some thornier issues, things to do with child custody, about mental abuse and for those who cannot leave for whatever reason tips on staying safe in the moments where they feel the most unsafe."

