A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found in Longsight. Police say the body of a man found in a neighbouring street is being treated as 'unexplained'.

Officers were called to reports that a body had been found at an address on Holker Close at 2pm on Friday (June 11).

Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a 58-year-old woman.

A murder investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding her death.

At 8pm on Friday, officers were called to an address on Plymouth Grove to reports of a body. Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man in his 60s.

A GMP spokesperson said: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained at this time, officers remain in the area, and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."

It is unclear if the deaths are linked.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with the woman's family, who are understandably devastated following the discovery yesterday.

"Detectives are carrying out a thorough investigation, and are following up a number of lines of inquiry to piece together exactly what has happened, and bring whoever is responsible to justice.

"Our investigation is in its early stages, inquiries are ongoing, and there will be an increase of officers in the area.

"Anyone concerned in the local area can stop and speak to our officers. We're also asking anyone with information to come forward - even the smallest bit may help with our investigation.

"Anyone who may have seen something, can contact police via LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 6908 quoting incident number 1599 of 11/06/21. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."