The Transfusion Centre in Manchester is welcoming landmark changes from today that'll allow gay and bisexual men to give blood and plasma.

The move, which will be implemented across the UK from June 14, will mean men who have sex with men in a long-term relationship will be able to donate blood and plasma.

The criteria now mean that all donors who have had one sexual partner and who have been with their sexual partner for three months will be eligible to donate, regardless of their gender, the gender of their partner.

The new rules have been welcomed by members of the LGBT community. Credit: ITV

Carole Hynes, from the Manchester Plymouth Grove Donor Centre said:

"It's brilliant to see the organisation moving forward in this way and becoming more inclusive of the donating population. It will open it up to everybody and its just a really exciting time for us in the service."

"It's a fantastic opportunity for donor's who haven't donated before to come into our centre here in Manchester."

Play video

Phil, the donor centre manager will now be able to become a regular blood donor. He'll be one of the first through the door on Monday:

"I've been the donor centre manager here for 12 months and it's been a little bit frustrating for me in that I've been unable to donate plasma myself but that will change on Monday."

He added:

"Blood safety won't change as a result of these changes. We test all donations for HIV, hepatitis B and C"

Play video

