The former Bolton Wanderers Footballer Fabrice Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in 2012, said watching Christian Eriksen collapse on Saturday night brought back painful memories.

Muamba’s heart stopped beating for 78 minutes after the Bolton Wanderers midfielder collapsed on the pitch during an FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur in March 2012.

Play video

It was a horrible, horrible feeling Fabrice Muamba, Former Bolton midfielder

'It was a horrible, horrible feeling,' Muamba reveals how he felt as he watched Eriksen's collapse on the pitch

He told ITV News: "Like any football fan, you're in shock, you actually can't believe it.

"It's actually happening to a professional player, I'm in disbelief to be honest, how everything unfolded in front of people's faces."

Play video

"I was watching the game and I was like, 'come on, come on, come on Christian'."

He added: "This is not what we want this to end like, you know, but it was a horrible, a horrible feeling put it that way."

Describing what it was like for him during the incident, he said: "Those are the emotions that I've buried, that I bury inside me...and to actually see it happen again, it was not great."