A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in Longsight.

Police were called to an address on Holker Close just before 2pm on Friday 11 June to reports a body had been found.

Forensic teams examine the scene where body of woman found on Friday Credit: MEN syndication

Emergency Services attended, and discovered the body of a woman.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but police say she is believed to be 58 year old Beverley Scott.

Next of Kin have been informed.

Holker Close in Longsight where the body of a 58-year-old woman was discovered Credit: MEN syndication

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday morning that a 36-year-old woman presented herself at a police station on Saturday night and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody for questioning.

Police say their investigations are still ongoing Credit: MEN syndication

Detective Inspector Neil Higginson from GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts remain with Beverley's family who are understandably extremely distressed at this difficult time, and they're receiving support from our specialist officers.

"This has also understandably been a worrying time for local residents, and I would like to reassure the community that although we currently have someone in custody, our investigation is very much still on-going and officers will remain in the area following up all available lines of enquiry, to establish the full circumstances surrounding this woman's tragic death.

"If anyone has any information at all that can help us with our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible. You can contact police via LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk or call 0161 856 6908 quoting incident number 1599 of 11/06/21. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."