Covid-19 support measures stepped up for Blackpool, Merseyside and Cheshire
More support for surge testing, tracing, isolation and maximising vaccine uptake will be deployed in Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Liverpool City Region and Warrington, the Government has announced.
The support package, which is the same as was announced for Greater Manchester and Lancashire last week, is being provided after a number of cases of the Delta variant were detected in the areas, a spokesman said.
Extra capacity will be made available in areas where there are high infection rates, along with ensuring there is sufficient capacity to meet demand for contact tracing.
Public Health officials are also working with schools to look at additional measures that can be brought in to help reduce the spread such as: encouraging pupils to wear face coverings in communal areas and the possible reintroduction of supervised in-school testing for the remainder of the summer term.