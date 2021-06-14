Covid-19 support measures stepped up for Blackpool, Merseyside and Cheshire

More support for surge testing, tracing, isolation and maximising vaccine uptake will be deployed in Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Liverpool City Region and Warrington, the Government has announced.

The support package, which is the same as was announced for Greater Manchester and Lancashire last week, is being provided after a number of cases of the Delta variant were detected in the areas, a spokesman said.

We know this approach has made a real impact in south London and in Bolton where we have seen it stall rising cases. I urge people living these areas to get tested, come forward for your vaccine as soon as you are eligible and make sure to get the all-important second jab - that is how we will beat this virus. Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary

A combination of getting a vaccine, being tested regularly, isolating and getting a PCR test if you have symptoms, abiding by social distancing, wearing face coverings and not gathering in large groups indoors is the key to us keeping rates under control and making sure we don’t head back towards more draconian measures. Director of Public Health Matthew Ashton

Extra capacity will be made available in areas where there are high infection rates, along with ensuring there is sufficient capacity to meet demand for contact tracing.

Public Health officials are also working with schools to look at additional measures that can be brought in to help reduce the spread such as: encouraging pupils to wear face coverings in communal areas and the possible reintroduction of supervised in-school testing for the remainder of the summer term.