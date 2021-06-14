Kayaker dies after falling from boat

A kayaker has died after he fell from his boat and was swept away, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the coast of Caldy in Wirral, Merseyside, at about 3.30pm on Saturday after reports of two kayakers in difficulty in the Dee Estuary.

One casualty returned to the shore unaided but the second was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool, a spokeswoman for the RNLI said.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said a man in his 30s had died.

Around 5pm we received a report from the Coastguard that a man had fallen from his kayak into the water and was swept away by the current. The man was rescued by the Coastguard and taken to hospital via helicopter. Sadly, he was declared deceased a short time later. Merseyside Police

The police spokeswoman said the man's next of kin have been informed.

She added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Volunteers from West Kirby RNLI found the empty kayak after they were tasked by the Coastguard.

West Kirby RNLI commenced a search pattern to attempt to locate the casualty, as did Hoylake RNLI's hovercraft from the opening of the estuary adjacent to Hilbre Island. Flint RNLI's inshore lifeboat was also launched and a search of the Welsh side of the estuary carried out. RNLI

The man was located by the Coastguard helicopter, the spokeswoman said.

Richard Diamond, West Kirby RNLI lifeboat operations manager, said: "We would encourage people to carry a means of calling for help and keep it on you.

"If you find yourself in the water unexpectedly, fight your instincts and float until the effects of the cold water shock pass."