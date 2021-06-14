Nominations open for 2021 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

At ITV Granada Reports we want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and this year, despite the pandemic, is no different.

We're looking for the ITV News Granada Reports Fundraiser of the Year - and you just might know who that is.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community. Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

Play video

A message from Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman.

It could be someone like Courtney Pownall, who was crowned Granada’s Fundraiser of the Year last year, for raising more than £20,000 for a children’s respite centre.

Courtney, who has a rare genetic condition, started singing online with her dad Neil during lockdown. The money raised went to Claire House in Liverpool.

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

For all the terms and conditions and to nominate, click here.