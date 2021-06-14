Play video

Footage of the aftermath of the IRA Bomb attack in Manchester

Previously unseen footage of the devastation caused by the IRA bomb blast in Manchester has emerged.

It is 25 years since two IRA members planted the biggest bomb on the UK mainland since World War Two targeting shoppers on a sunny Saturday before Fathers Day on the 15 June 1996.

The explosion ripped the heart out of the city centre but despite extensive damage, and a remarkable evacuation, no-one was killed. 200 people were injured and some were left traumatised by the attack.

It was a sunny Saturday before Fathers Day and the Arndale Centre was packed with shoppers. Football fans were also in town for the next day's Russia v Germany fixture at nearby Old Trafford.

Previously unseen footage reveals the scale of the devastation captured by a builder

Just before 10:00 BST, Gary Hall, a security guard at ITV's Granada studios received a phone call from a man with a "very calm" Irish voice. The man said he had planted a bomb that would explode an hour later.

Shortly afterwards, police began evacuating about 80,000 people from the city centre, while attempts were made to find the bomb.

Buildings reduced to rubble in the aftermath of the IRA bomb in Manchester

Amid the panic, a police officer spotted the white lorry and noticed wires running from the dashboard.

Bomb disposal officers, attempted planned to defuse the explosive with a remote-controlled robot.

The attempt failed and, at 11:17 BST, the 3,300lb device exploded. Smoke mushroomed high above the city while buildings shook and glass shattered, raining debris on people outside the cordoned area.

It's estimated the cost of the damage was £700 million and kick started the city's regeneration Credit: GMFRS

The irony is, the blast is now often credited as kick-starting the city's regeneration.

More than two hundred people were injured by thanks to the remarkable evacuation no-one was killed Credit: GMFRS

Plans to regenerate Manchester had already been in place - a tram network had been reintroduced earlier in the 1990s and the city had already won the bid to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

No-one has ever been charged over the blast although Greater Manchester Police have always insisted the case remains open.

The IRA broke its ceasefire to launch a series of bomb attacks, targeting Manchester Credit: PA

A symbol of the city's effort to get back on its feet was the fact that it still managed to stage the Euro 96 match on the day after the attack.