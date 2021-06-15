Manchester United's Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad and will be replaced by Aaron Ramsdale.

The goalkeeper is struggling with a hip problem and the Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that he will play no further part in the tournament.

Sheffield United's Ramsdale, who was part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the finals, will take Henderson's place once he has completed Covid testing protocols.

The FA said in a statement: "Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England's UEFA EURO 2020 squad.

"Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.

Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage. The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season. FA Statement

Ramsdale, 23, in uncapped at senior level and will now join Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone as the goalkeepers available to Southgate for the remainder of the Euros.