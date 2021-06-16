A woman has been found guilty of murdering her husband by pouring boiling water and sugar over him.

59-year-old Corinna Baines, of Highfield Road in Neston in Cheshire, mixed two kettles ofboiling water with three bags of sugar and threw it on Michael Baines as he lay sleeping.

The attack left the 81-year-old with burns that covered more than a third of his body and Michael Baines died from his injuries in hospital after five weeks of treatment.

On Tuesday, Baines was found guilty of murdering her husband after 38 years of marriage at Chester Crown Court.

The 59-year-old, who has a son with Mr Baines as well as children from a previous relationship, was described as angry and very upset over a family dispute before carrying out the attack.

Shortly after midnight she filled a bucket from her garden with boiling water and mixed it with three bags of sugar.

As Mr Baines lay asleep in bed she poured the contents over his arms and torso and then left the property.

Instead of calling emergency services for help straight away, in the early hours of the morning on July 14, 2020, she went to a neighbour's house.

She told the neighbour who lived nine doors away: "I've hurt him, I've hurt him really bad. I think I’ve killed him."

Detective chief inspector Paul Hughes, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Directorate, said: "Smith [Baines] killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way.

"To throw boiling water over someone when they are asleep is absolutely horrific. To also mix three bags of sugar with the water showed the determination she had to cause serious harm.

The sugar placed into the water makes it vicious. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better. It left Michael in agony and rather than call the emergency services she wasted time by going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbour, who she wasn’t close to, what she had done. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, Cheshire Police

"Michael was an elderly man who fought for his life after the attack but sadly in the end he passed away. My thoughts continue to be with his family at this incredibly difficult time."

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Mr Baines in excruciating pain. He was taken to hospital and remained in the burns unit for two weeks in a stable condition before he deteriorated and passed away.

Following the incident, Smith (Baines) was initially charged with grievous bodily harm – shortly after the death of her husband she was charged with murder.

On Tuesday June 15, a jury found her guilty of murder following a five-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

She will be sentenced on Friday 9 July.