Looney Tunes characters pop up in Manchester

Characters from the Looney Tunes cartoons have popped up on the streets of Manchester in an art trail designed to welcome people back into the city.

The trail, spanning 12 locations, was created by the street artist Captain Kris. It features characters such as Bugs Bunny, Tweety and Marvin the Martian.

Daffy Duck can be seen waiting for a tram at Exchange Square, Speedy Gonzalez sprinting through Spinningfields, and Wile E. Coyote chasing Road Runner around Symphony Park.

Looney Tunes characters skateboarding through Deansgate Square Credit: Dave Phillips / PinPep

QR codes are hidden within each piece of character art revealing a virtual map showing each location on the trail.

Captain Kris says “Like most people, I’ve loved Looney Tunes since I was a child. It’s been a lot of fun creating these cheeky, adventurous poses, with the Looney Tunes characters wreaking havoc across Manchester”