Granada Reports Correspondent Amy Welch went to meet Jayne, the mother of 14-year-old Nell Jones. She shared some of her most precious memories ahead of tomorrow's report.

After months of harrowing evidence, the Chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry, Sir John Saunders, will publish a report into the security failings on Thursday 17 June which allowed Salman Abedi to slip through the net, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

What are we expecting?

CCTV shows Salman Abedi dressed in black, stooped over with the weight of his rucksack. With the benefit of hindsight, it might seem obvious that he had a bomb on his back.

But was it really obvious? It was after all a busy train station.

That is something the Chairman will need to decide. He’ll look at Abedi’s movements in the days leading up to the attack as well as the night itself and ask the key question where there missed opportunities to stop him?

The answer to that is almost certainly likely to be yes with the Arena owners, security stewards and British Transport Police all expected to be criticised for failing in their duty to protect the public.

Whose actions have been questioned?

British Transport Police

The location of the Arena next to the train station meant it fell to British Transport Police (BTP) to patrol this area, but yet there wasn't a single British Transport Police officer patrolling the city room when the blast happened.

Two BTP officers took a two-hour lunch break to get a kebab which meant the station and City Room were left unmanned.

British Transport Police have already apologised and admitted they let the public down - but had they been more vigilant would one of their officers have spotted Abedi and been able to stop him?

BTP officers are seen returning to Victoria station after taking a two-hour lunch break and making a five-mile round trip to get a kebab.

Showsec Security Stewards

The Arena paid a company called Showsec to provide its security. But the area known as the City Room where Abedi detonated his device was a “grey area” no one really took responsibility for.

It meant on the night of the attack checks before people left the concert weren’t carried out and therefore Salman Abedi wasn’t spotted.

The inquiry also heard how some members of the public spotted Salman Abedi and thought he looked suspicious.

One even asks Abedi what was in his rucksack, but, the stewards they tell ignore their concerns.

Most are paid the minimum wage and admit they skipped through their tick-box training.

One feared he'd be branded a racist, and by the time he picks up his radio, it’s too late.

But should it really have been down to them to spot a terrorist? Or was it a managerial fault for not properly briefing its staff?

Showsec steward attempts to use his radio to alert the security control room but claims he could not get through due to radio traffic.

Arena Owners

At the time of the attack the Arena was owned by SMG.

They’ve been accused of “penny pinching” when it came to security, not carrying out proper risk assessments and being over reliant on advice from a police security advisor (CTSA).

They admitted they didn’t know about the CCTV blind spot where Abedi hid for almost an hour.

And on the night SMG put the Arena's terrorism risk level at low despite the national threat level being "severe".

Salman Abedi hid for an hour in a CCTV blind spot in the City Room.

Has security improved?

The Arena now has its own in-house security adviser and the CCTV blind spot is no longer there. Meanwhile BTP have counter-terrorism briefings, multi-agency meetings and documented risk assessments.

However, the reason the Chairman has decided publish this report now, rather than waiting until the very end once all the evidence has been heard is more security changes are needed and they’re needed now.

And along with its criticisms, the first volume security report is also expected to come with a long list of security recommendations.

Martyn Hett was one of 22 killed in the attack - his mother Figen Murray campaigned ever since for better security laws at events.

In the words of Figen Murray – the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the attack - "the stakes are too high" as there is always the risk of another terrorist attack.

She’s spent four years trying bring in Martyn’s Law which would make it a legal requirement for venue operators to consider the risk of a terrorist attack and take steps to protect the public.

And after several delays due to the pandemic a Government public consultation is now underway for a new Protect Duty which would encompass Martyn’s Law.

Martyn's mother Figen Murray has been campaigning for a change in the law around safety at public venues.

It’s too late for the 22 lives lost on the night of the Arena attack and the phrase ‘lessons will be learned’ is often an overused one.

But there is real hope that the scrutiny of this inquiry will force venues to ensure their security really is up to scratch and that going forward parents will be able to send their children to a pop concert in the knowledge they’re in safe hands.