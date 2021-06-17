The Royal Preston Hospital says that it has taken the "difficult decision" to suspend all adult inpatient visiting until further notice.

In a post on their website, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the suspension was due to the "rising levels of Covid-19 in both the local area and within our hospitals."

"We will review these arrangements on a regular basis and in the context of the environment we are providing care in."

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding at this challenging time."

It means that patients will not be able to have visits from family or friends until further notice, except for certain exceptions.

The Trust said they would continue to offer patients and relatives the option of video calls to speak directly with loved ones.

Gerry Skailes, Medical Director at Lancashire Teaching hospital says they are "exceptionally busy at the moment with rising Covid-19 cases" Credit: Lancashire teaching hospitals

In an online video, the Medical Director of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, Gerry Skailes, said they were "exceptionally busy at the moment with rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and a significant increase in the number of people seeking urgent and emergency care."

There is currently an outbreak in one ward, which has been closed to new admissions.

Ms Skailes continued:

"This is largely due to an increase in staff and patients with Covid-19 who are not presenting with symptoms and also due to the fact that the Delta variant spreads very quickly.

The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we've taken immediate action in our hospitals to limit the risk of the virus spreading. Gerry Skailes, Medical Director at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust

But some exceptions do apply, including for end-of-life care and for those visiting patients with additional support needs, as well as the children's ward and maternity and neonatal units.

They include:

Adult Inpatient Visiting - patients with additional support needs:

Extended visiting for up to a maximum of 2 nominated people from the patients bubble for patients receiving End of Life Care.

Extended visiting to one nominated person from the patients bubble to provide carers support to patients with additional needs, including patients with a cognitive impairment / learning disability / autism / visual / auditory impairment / language barriers.

Children’s Assessment Unit and Children's Day Case Visiting:

One parent / guardian can be present with their child so long as they are part of the family bubble. You can read our full Children’s Assessment Unit and Children's Day Case Visiting Guidance

Children’s Ward Visiting:

Both parents / guardians can be present with their child so long as they are part of the family bubble. You can read our full Children’s Ward Visiting Guidance

Maternity Unit Visiting:

Two birthing partners can be in attendance for labour and birth on Delivery Suite / Birth Centre.

One named partner can provide support on the Maternity Wards at all times.

One support partner can attend all hospital outpatient appointments and all scans.

Maternity Unit Visiting Guidance available

All pregnant women and people, including their support partners are asked to arrange their own lateral flow test 24 hours before they come to attend any early pregnancy or antenatal appointment, ultrasound scan or consultation both in the hospital and community settings. Read the full Lateral Flow update

Neonatal Unit Visiting:

Both parents can be present with their child so long as they are part of the family bubble.

Neonatal Unit Visiting Guidance available

All women including their support partners are asked to arrange their own lateral flow test 24 hours before they come to attend any neonatal appointment.

