International politicians to be hosted in Chorley for G7 conference
Some of the world's most senior politicians will descend on Chorley later this year for the G7 Speakers' conference.
Speakers and Presiding Officers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the European Parliament will be hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The event will be their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began and is expected to bring international attention to the Lancashire town.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be among the attendees.
Her office was ransacked during rioting on Capitol Hill following the US election, prompting Sir Lindsay to write a personal letter expressing his shock and dismay.
With discussions centring on the theme of 'Secure versus Open Parliaments?', representatives will look at how best to handle the threats posed by terrorism, abuse and hostility on social media.
Chorley's first ever international conference will take place at Astley Hall on 17-19 September 2021.
The 16th century country house is currently undergoing an extensive £1.7 million renovation.
While politicians are in attendance the venue will be surrounded by strict security. But it is hoped the event will be a catalyst to bring in millions of pounds to the region's tourism and hospitality industry.
David Tetlow, Arts and Heritage Manager at Chorley Council, describes it as 'the biggest deal that we’ve ever had’.
He has just three months to turn a building site into a venue fit for international leaders, who themselves want to restore the foundations of the world's biggest democracies.