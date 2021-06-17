Sir Lindsay Hoyle will welcome parliamentary leaders from around the world Credit: PA

Some of the world's most senior politicians will descend on Chorley later this year for the G7 Speakers' conference.

Speakers and Presiding Officers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the European Parliament will be hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The event will be their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began and is expected to bring international attention to the Lancashire town.

I look forward to welcoming my counterparts to one of the most beautiful parts of the UK – to the town where I was born and brought up - to Lancashire and the North West. I hope to offer the Speakers and Presiding Officers the chance to sample the best of Lancashire hospitality, from Morecambe Bay shrimps to Lancashire cheeses and beautiful scenery at Hoghton Tower, Rivington and Duxbury Woods. Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will be among the attendees.

Her office was ransacked during rioting on Capitol Hill following the US election, prompting Sir Lindsay to write a personal letter expressing his shock and dismay.

With discussions centring on the theme of 'Secure versus Open Parliaments?', representatives will look at how best to handle the threats posed by terrorism, abuse and hostility on social media.

Now is the time for us to join together to discuss how we can tackle such forces of evil. How do we balance public access to Parliaments as well keeping Members and staff safe? Amid this climate, how do our communities raise their voices and get them heard nationally and internationally on these and other issues? These are all massively important topics for our countries. Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Chorley's first ever international conference will take place at Astley Hall on 17-19 September 2021.

The 16th century country house is currently undergoing an extensive £1.7 million renovation.

While politicians are in attendance the venue will be surrounded by strict security. But it is hoped the event will be a catalyst to bring in millions of pounds to the region's tourism and hospitality industry.

David Tetlow, Arts and Heritage Manager at Chorley Council, describes it as 'the biggest deal that we’ve ever had’.

He has just three months to turn a building site into a venue fit for international leaders, who themselves want to restore the foundations of the world's biggest democracies.