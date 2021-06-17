Is England's biggest fan a Burnage Gran?

A football mad gran from Burnage has covered her house in England flags to mark Euro 2020.

The grandma-of-nine rolls out the patriotic display for each big international football tournament.

41 flags adorn Mary's home

She describes the 41 St. George's flags and bunting as 'a bit of fun and banter' for her grandkids and other youngsters in the area.

Mary Fannon outside her home Credit: MEN SYNDICATION

It'd be belting for Manchester with Rashford on the team. He's my favourite player, obviously, as a United fan. "I think the whole thing is what we need to brighten things up a bit. Mary Fannon

Mary, who has lived at her home in Errwood Road for 20 years, said: "We always do it for the Euros and the World Cup.

"It's only for the football and the kids love it. In fact everyone around here loves it.

"We've never had any complaints. It's just a bit of fun really."

The display took Mary's grandkids, Alex, 22, and Lesley, 27, a full day to erect. Manchester United fan Mary thinks England stand a good chance in Euro 2020.

"I think it will really spice things up a bit if we bring it home," she adds.

It's coming home!