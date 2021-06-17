Lives may have been saved had concerns from members of the public been taken seriously on the night of the Manchester Arena Attack, a report into security failings has found.

The chairman Sir John Saunders concluded it was "likely" Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device, "but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less."

He added that suicide bomber Abedi should have been identified as a threat on the night of the attack and a number of 'failures' by those responsible for security at Manchester Arena allowed Abedi to detonate his device killing 22.

Arena owners SMG, Showsec security guards and British Transport Police all came under fire for failing in their duty to protect the public.

Hearings at a public inquiry into the circumstances leading up to, and surrounding, the attack following an Ariana Grande Concert in May 2017, have been ongoing in the city since September 2020.

In the first of three reports due to be released from the inquiry Chairman Sir John Saunders highlighted multiple 'missed opportunities' in security at Manchester Arena.

The 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Sir John Saunders, the Inquiry chairman, is issuing his findings in three volumes - with the final two covering the emergency response and the experience of each of those who died, and whether the actions of Salmen Abedi could have been prevented.

