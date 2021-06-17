Police are pleading with people not to gather at a dangerous quarry in West Lancashire where two teenagers lost their lives.

They've posted a shocking picture on social media that shows large numbers of young people congregating on the steep rocks at East Quarry in Appley Bridge last weekend.

Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police issued the warning to stop people jumping and swimming in the quarry in hot weather, saying young people are putting their lives at risk.

The water-filled quarry, which is on private land, attracts trespassers who want to swim during warm weather.

But the quarry is not safe for swimmers. Despite warnings from the authorities, two teenagers have been killed at the site over the years, and others have been seriously injured.

Officers were also concerned that some of those young people were also drinking whilst swimming, and warned that the temperature change of jumping into cold water when the body is hot can trigger a gasp response, causing someone to drown within seconds of going for a dip.

Last weekend officers confiscated WKDs, trainers, towels, speakers and an inflatable unicorn from teenagers gathered at the quarry.

Alcohol, trainers, towels, speakers and an inflatable unicorn were all seized by police last weekend Credit: Lancashire police

A police spokesperson said the seizures came after a patrol car was damaged and several people were searched under the misuse of drugs act.

Posting to the Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police Facebook page, officers asked parents if they knew about their children's whereabouts this weekend.

A spokesperson said: "Do you know where your child was this weekend?

"This weekend we saw hundreds of young people putting their lives at risk – as shown by this photo we took. We know the nice weather makes it appealing to cool down in the quarry but are they aware of the dangers?

"There is industrial piping and other equipment hidden beneath the water, the temperature change of jumping into cold water when your body is hot initiates a gasp response which can cause you to drown within seconds of entering the water, plus drinking alcohol (as some of these young people were) not only dehydrates you but causes your reactions to be delayed.

"We know young people want to enjoy themselves, but we are appealing to parents because we care.

"We don’t want to be the officers calling at your address to pass on the awful news that something terrible as happened to your child."

Craig Croston and Miracle Godson

Seventeen-year-old Craig Croston from Platt Bridge died at East Quarry, Appley Bridge, in 1999.

13-year-old Miracle Godson, who was a talented rugby player, drowned at the same spot in 2015 whilst swimming with friends.

For years, local residents and campaigners have been calling for more to be done to make the site safer.