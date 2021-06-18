Walk-in clinics are opening across the region today and over the weekend in a big push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against Covid-19.

The bumper Weekend of Walk-ins (WOW), which runs from the evening of Thursday 17 June to Sunday, 20 June, aims to make it easier and more convenient than ever for eligible people who haven't had their vaccine yet to come forward - crucially boosting the numbers of people receiving their first and second dose jabs.

From today, anyone over the age of 18 will now be eligible for a jab.

People will be able to choose from more than 30 mobile, pop up and pharmacy-led vaccine sites across the North West, with no appointment needed.

All the details of where the clinics are and who can attend can be found here

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis and those with appointments at participating clinics will be able to attend at their timed slot and receive their vaccine as planned.

The initiative will also support efforts to accelerate second doses for those aged 40 and over, health and social care workers, unpaid carers and people at higher clinical risk, who will be able to receive their second dose from 8 weeks after their first, instead of 12.

More than 7.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given in the North West since the vaccination programme - the largest in NHS history - launched six months ago.

Anyone over 18 will be eligible to attend one of the walk-in clinic this weekend

Regional Director of Commissioning, Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, said: "With the help of NHS staff, partners and volunteers, we've made incredible progress with the vaccine programme in the North West and we're going to boost that success further still with our weekend of walk-ins.

"We know that younger people have busy work, family and social commitments - especially with the Euros football tournament taking place at the moment - and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to come forward quickly when they become eligible.

"We'd also love to welcome people in earlier cohorts who haven't come forward yet to our walk-in vaccine sessions and if they've got any questions, they'll be able to chat to one of the staff on site first."

For more information on where the walk-in clinics will be click here