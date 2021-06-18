A man has been arrested after around 26,000 fraudulent text messages were sent in one day claiming to be from a delivery company.

The scheme was uncovered after hotel staff in Manchester reported suspicious activity by a man seen with a large amount of cables in a bag.

PCSOs from Greater Manchester Police arrived at the hotel on Charles Street where they found equipment which can be used as part of a text message scam to defraud people - known as phishing.

Detectives from the City of Manchester Central division and Cybercrime Team have seized electronic equipment from the hotel on Charles Street, and a car as part of their enquiries.

It is estimated that in on 17 June alone around 26,000 text messages had already been sent from the devices, which claimed to be from Hermes asking for bank details after a missed delivery.

A total of 44,000 mobile phone numbers were also believed to have been stored on the devices.

A 21-year-old from Manchester was arrested was on suspicion of fraud by misrepresentation, and he remains in custody for questioning.

An investigation is underway and police are reminding the public to be aware and vigilant of such attempted mobile scams.

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of GMP's City of Manchester Central division, said: "What we have uncovered here are potentially the components of a highly sophisticated and authentic scam that I know many people not just in Greater Manchester but across the country have been potential victims of in recent weeks and months.

"We have a man in custody and various items of potential evidence that we have seized and this is due to the initiative of the hotel staff, who acted on their suspicions, and the subsequent response from our neighbourhood officers in the city centre.

"These are the very early stages of what promises to be a complex and dynamic investigation, and I would like to take the opportunity to remind the public to ensure they keep remaining alert to the daily risks that unscrupulous cyber criminals pose to them by sending these fraudulent messages."

Anyone affected by this case or with information or concerns can contact Action Fraud here.

If you have received an email which you’re not quite sure about, forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS): report@phishing.gov.uk

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.