Play video

Report by Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

The families of those who died in the Manchester Arena terror attack are calling for bosses in charge of security on the night to potentially face corporate manslaughter charges.

Twenty two people died and hundreds were left injured after suicide-bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device following an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The victims were aged between eight and 51.

In a report into security failings on the night, the chairman of a public inquiry found lives may have been saved but for a series of “missed opportunities” to spot and stop suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Although Sir John Saunders concluded it was "likely" Abedi would still have detonated his device, he added had he been identified "the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less."

He pointed to a number of 'failures' by those responsible for security at Manchester Arena which allowed Abedi to detonate his device killing 22.

Saffie Rose Roussos was the youngest to die in the attack in May 2017.

The family of Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest to be killed at just eight-years-old, say they are failings that must never happen again.

Andrew Roussos, her father, says he knows how his daughter would feel.

Anger - she'd be angry she was let down. She was a little girl that wanted to live life, she wanted to be here. She doesn't want excuses. She doesn't want. It was preventable: easily preventable. Andrew Roussos, Saffie's father

The families of those who were killed are now demanding every public space is made safer, with scenes like those in train stations or airports replicated elsewhere.

British Transport Police, arena operators SMG, and security firm Showsec were heavily criticised in the inquiry's Volume One report.

All three say they have made changes and improvements.

But, lawyer Elkan Abrahamson, who represents some of the victims' relatives, wants prosecutors to consider health and safety and corporate manslaughter charges.

He said: "What I'd say to them is read the report, consider it carefully, look at the evidence where it's referred to because there's been a lot of evidence. And then, make a decision as to whether or not to take prosecutions."

The 22 who died in the Manchester Arena attack following an Ariana Grande concert.

Ensuring venues have tighter security checks at entrances, and counter-terror plans in place, is part of what is known as Martyn's Law - in memory of bomb victim Martyn Hett.

Currently venue owners have no obligation to act on free advice from specialist counter-terrorism officers or on how to reduce the risk of a terror attack.

The campaign was started by Martyn's mother Figen Murray, after she went to a concert in Salford in December 2018 and her bag was not checked.

Figen Murray and her son Martyn Hett who was one of 22 killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

In December 2020 officials at Manchester Town Hall were first to pledge to bring it in, but the pandemic has delayed its implementation.

The council's current proposals, including conditions for venues and counter terrorism training, will be presented to the council's licensing committee in July.

It says it is fully committed to Martyn's Law and working the inquiry's finding into its plans.

The government is also looking at national legislation, with its 'Protect Duty' proposals.

An 18-week consultation is now open to develop plans to make it a legal requirement for public places to improve security measures, building on Martyn's Law.

Chairman Sit John Saunders also supported the move, who said doing nothing was "not an option".

The words have given hope to Figen. She said: "When somebody as important as Saunders mentions it and says this has to be done urgently, hopefully people will sit up and listen and act upon it a little bit quicker."