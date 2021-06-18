A rehoming charity is appealing for help to find a good home for a pair of dogs who are such good friends, they don't want to be parted.

Missy and Jack are currently living in an animal foster home in Formby, but waiting patiently to find new owners.

The adorable duo are best of friends so the charity Freshfield Animal Rescue are desperate to rehome them together.

Jack the jack russell terrier is 13-years-old but fit and active Credit: Freshfields animal rescue

The rehoming centre say Jack who is 13-years old and a Jack Russell Terrier is very fit and active despite his age and loves an adventure!

Missy the Staffordshire Bull Terrier Credit: Freshfields Animal Rescue

Missy, is an eight-year-old female Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed.

Missy is a sensitive girl and she can be shy when she first meets new people but it doesn't take her long to make friends. She is so lovable and affectionate - often sitting up to give you her paw! Freshfields Animal Rescue

Freshfields Animal Rescue say they're keen to find a home for the duo where any children are over the age of 16.

"They will need to be the only pets and could be left alone for a couple of hours together without any issues. They would benefit from an active home as they thoroughly enjoy their walks and adventures."

If you are interested in providing a home for both Missy and Jack, you can email Freshfields Rescue Centre on kennels@freshfields.org.uk.