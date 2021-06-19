Liverpool Bingo workers jailed for stealing £180K

Two bingo cashiers who stole more than £183,000 from their employers were caught while on holiday together.Jorun Chang, 58, and Jeanette Warrilow, 59, managed to cover up a four-year scam at Pavilion Bingo Club, aka 'The Pivvy', in Toxteth.They put colleagues' jobs at risk by each stealing more than £20,000 a year, when the company was running at a loss.But the mums were busted when a manager spotted takings were higher than usual after the two friends went away.Chang, of Everton, and Warrilow, of Anfield, had worked for Pavilion for more than two decades.Liverpool Crown Court heard the historic bingo hall in Lodge Lane, which is owned by Mark and Gary Armstrong, had around 30 staff.Cheryl Mottram, prosecuting, said the "extremely trusted" women were cashiers, while Chang also acted as a relief manager.They had to collect cash from customers for bingo cards and electronic terminals, then record payments manually on a reconciliation sheet.At the end of each session, the cashier had to calculate the totals and submit a print off, together with the reconciliation sheet.In September 2016, manager Philip Corran noticed takings for a Saturday session were "significantly higher than normal".When he looked at figures for previous Saturdays, when Warrilow was on shift, he realised the print outs and reconciliation sheets didn't match, because she was inputting lower amounts.On her return from holiday, Warrilow was confronted but claimed she had simply made mistakes and left the office.She was suspended and confessed at a disciplinary hearing that month, when she also apologised.Records from 2012 to 2016 were "painstakingly analysed" and revealed the pair began stealing hundreds of pounds, but this increased steadily with them eventually "taking well over £20,000 per year each".Ms Mottram said using the lowest estimates, Warrilow stole £83,500 and Chang took £99,900.She said at times during this period Pavilion had been running at a loss and "staffing levels" had to be changed.

Chang was jailed for 16 months and Warrilow for 12 months.