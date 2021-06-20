Factory records exhibition opens at Manchester's Science and Industry Museum

Play video

Video report by TIm Scott

An exhibition celebrating Manchester's Factory Records has opened at the Science and Industry Museum .

As well as having dozens of artifacts on display, the exhibition shows how the label went on to influence not just music but art, fashion and even Manchester itself, from the 70s to the present day.

Factory exhibition Credit: Factory

Factory had several famous bands signed to them including Joy Division, New Order and Happy Mondays.

Granada's Tony Wilson was boss of Factory Records Credit: Factory

It was co-founded by Granada Televsion's Tony Wilson.

Factory also ran the Haçienda nightclub in partnership with New Order

Ian Curtis's Vox Teardrop guitar

The exhibition is called 'Use Hearing Protection' and is on until January 2022.

There's plenty amongst the exhibits to delight music fans including some of New Order's synthesizers and a guitar which belonged to Joy Division's lead singer Ian Curtis which he played in the video of 'Love will tear us apart.'