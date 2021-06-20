Play video

Naturists stepped out over the sands of Morecambe Bay today in the first naked walk across the estuary.

British Naturism members disrobed for the trek in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Those taking part began and ended the walk on the Cumbria edge of the bay fully clothed.

They were accompanied by Michael Wilson, the Queen's Guide to the Sands, who will not be expected to undress.

Once they set off, the walkers - who had to comply with social distancing regulations - were directed by the guide when they could strip down to what God gave them.

Organiser Ron O'Hara said: