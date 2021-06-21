Credit: Family Photos

The families of two men who were murdered a year ago today in Moss Side are pleading for the community to come forward with any information to assist the police in their efforts to help them find justice.

Cheriff Tall and Abayome (Junior) Ajose were both shot a at a party on Caythorpe Street in Moss Side. The two men later died in Hospital.

Cheriff had a disagreement with a man and Junior stepped in to calm things down – they were then both shot in the head by the man.

As part of the fight for justice, the men's families have released heartfelt letters in an effort to share an insight into their loved ones and encourage people to come forward with information.

Dad of three Abayome Ajose stepped in to calm things down when he was shot in the head. Credit: Family Photo

Junior's children described him as their "hero" and Cheriff's sister said that he has "inspired" her to become a midwife.

Over the last 12 months, the two families have been trying to come to terms with their loss whilst detectives from Greater Manchester Police continue to search for the answers that their loved ones deserve.

Police have conducted a number of enquiries including speaking to over 450 witnesses and knocking on 250 doors.

Twenty one year-old Cheriff tall had dreams of becoming a Pilot.

Officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV and mobile phone footage, and carried out nine warrants across a number of different addresses which have resulted in two people being questioned in custody.

Although we have spoken to a number of witnesses, we are still missing an important piece of the puzzle and hope that anyone who knows anything and has not yet come forward can find the courage to speak to us. These families have been through so much and deserve to see this criminal pay the price for the destruction and distress he has caused to their lives. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP's Major Investigation Team

If anyone has any information at all, you can contact police via their confidential hotline - 0161 856 9908 - which is treated with the strictest confidence. Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in finding justice for Cheriff and Junior.

Alternatively reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.