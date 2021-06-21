Play video

Video report by Chris Hall

Britain's most successful Olympic couple insist they have put the prospect of medal milestones to the back of their minds as they prepare for next month's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Jason and Laura Kenny Credit: ITV News

Laura and Jason Kenny can each become the top British male and female Olympians of all time if they bolster their cumulative 11-strong total in the Japanese capital.

They have been confirmed among a 26-strong cycling squad for the Games next month, which includes several from the North West.

I don't really think about it. In Rio, someone was like, 'you know no other female has ever won more? I was like, oh, I hadn't realised. Laura Kenny

With four golds, Laura Kenny sits one behind Dame Katherine Grainger's total of five on the domestic all-time list, while husband Jason sits on seven, one short of Sir Bradley Wiggins' career tally of eight.

It is just another race. Every gold medal has been special, right back to Beijing. They have all got a story and this one would be no different. Jason Kenny

"I don't really think about medals or anything. I just focus on the task and try to put in a performance worthy of being at the sharp end."

Both Kenny's face longer odds in their respective bids to improve their medal totals, with Laura fighting back from a broken shoulder which would have severely hampered her quest had the Games not been initially postponed.

The longer lay-off has enabled Kenny to cement her place in the team pursuit, omnium and Madison and she admitted: "For me as an athlete, having this extra year has definitely helped me.

"I would have been OK. [But] how I would have been selected for that Madison I don't know, because prior to last year I would not have had the opportunities that I needed."

The task for Jason is arguably greater. The Netherlands have assumed Britain's previous dominance in the men's sprint events, winning the last three world team titles, and the sum total of his major medals since his triple success in Rio stands at two team silvers behind the Dutch.

"We haven't been the dominant team and we have to find a bit of form, and that is what we have been trying to over the last 12 months," added Kenny.

Charlotte Worthington Credit: ITV Granada

BMX Freestyle is featuring at the Olympics for the first time, with Manchester's Charlotte Worthington - a world bronze medallist - ready to show Tokyo her tricks.

Also in the squad are Bury brothers Simon and Adam Yates. They'll compete in the road race, while Oldham's Matt Walls is in the endurance event.

It has been a long 5-year slog to get to these games. But they're finally back on track.