Pilots are calling for urgent action to help aviation because of the "devastating" impact of the pandemic on UK airlines and airports

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) said the UK aviation industry has been the hardest hit in Europe by restrictions on international travel, with and Manchester Airport being one of the worst affected Airports.

Its analysis of official European air traffic data for June showed that the number of flights into and out of the UK has fallen by three-quarters compared to 2019.

According to world trade body the International Air Transport Association, 860,000 jobs in UK aviation travel and tourism have been lost or are on furlough and are at risk of being lost, said Balpa.

Balpa is demanding that the UK Government gets its act together and opens the US routes and European holiday travel destinations that it has blocked with no published evidence at all. General secretary Brian Strutton

General secretary Brian Strutton said: "If the country is going to build back better from the pandemic and build new international links with partners for trade and travel, we are going to need a thriving aviation industry. There is no time to hide behind task forces and reviews.

We recognise the challenging times facing all sectors of transport as a result of Covid-19, which is why we have put in place an economy-wide support package, including around £7bn of support expected to benefit the air transport sector by September 2021. A Government spokesman

A Government spokesman said: "We continue to work with the aviation sector to help them navigate this period, and encourage them to draw on the unprecedented package of support measures available."

Balpa members will join colleagues from across the aviation and travel industry to take their message to MPs in Westminster, and MSPs in Holyrood, as part of a nationwide Travel Day of Action on Wednesday.

Pilots will also join action at Heathrow, Bristol, Edinburgh and Manchester airports.