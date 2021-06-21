If you see RAF helicopters buzzing around the region this week then don't be alarmed.

Three Chinook helicopters are operating from Woodvale airbase near Southport as part of essential training for crews.

Chinook helicopters will be flying across the North over the next 2 weeks as part of essential RAF training Credit: RAF

The Exercise is the final part of the operational flying phase of the Chinook training course run by 28 Squadron based at RAF Benson; the Operational Conversion Unit for the Puma and Chinook Forces.

The aircraft will primarily be operating in the areas surrounding RAF Woodvale and RAF Leeming, which could include the Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, York and Middlesbrough areas.

RAF chinooks will take part in Exercise KUKRI DAWN Credit: RAF

The RAF says the course qualifies pilots and crewmen to operate the Chinook helicopter on operations within the UK and when deployed overseas.

They've described it as "essential training" providing key skills that will be required when they graduate from the Operational Conversion Unit and are posted to a front-line helicopter squadron.

The operational phase of the course is the culmination of months of training by the students and, all being well, will see them return to RAF Benson ready to graduate.

The aircraft will be flying between the hours of 9am and 5pm, with no night flying expected.

At times, the Chinook helicopters may be operating in pairs and may also train in urban environments, both of which are key skills for the crews.