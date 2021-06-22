Covid street teams from the Government’s Cabinet Office are n Pendle this week to urge people aged 18 and over to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The teams are in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday to hand out testing kits and to remind people of all ages to get tested regularly – whether they have symptoms or not.

The visit is due to increasing Covid cases in Pendle which doubled last week including more cases of the highly infectious Delta variant.

“These worrying increases in cases and infection rates have led to the Government identifying Pendle as an area needing enhanced support,” said Councillor Nadeem Ahmed, Leader of Pendle Council.

“The local outreach teams will help to flag up the testing and vaccination capacity we have in Pendle to stop the spread of the virus,” Cllr Ahmed said.“There are a range of places to get vaccinated, including a number of local pharmacies who are doing drop-in vaccinations."

The street teams are urging everyone to get tested for Covid, whether or not they have symptoms.

According to the latest figures from Pendle Council, there have been a total of 10,632 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The current rate per 100k is 324.6 which is an increase on last week's infection rates figure of 305.1.Since the start of the pandemic, 237 Pendle people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test. An overall total of 276 have died with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

“Local people CAN take action. We all need to play our part as Pendle faces the continuing challenge of Covid,” said Councillor Ahmed.“Thank you to everyone who has had their vaccination or who is coming forward to get their vaccination in the coming days.