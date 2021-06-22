Play video

Video report by Chris Hall.

The Tokyo Olympics starts in just over a month, and once again our cyclists are expected to put in a strong performance.

Of the 26 riders selected for Team GB, 16 will be making their Olympic debut.

Charlotte Worthington

BMX Freestyle is featuring at the Olympics for the first time, with Manchester's Charlotte Worthington - a world bronze medallist - ready to show Tokyo her tricks.

"Today is just making it more real," said Charlotte.

"It started 3 years ago as something fun to do which I thought I'd be good at. And it's just accelerated."

"For me personally, I much prefer the adrenaline rush of learning a new trick. Of pushing yourself into doing something. I often tease and joke about it but you can't deny they're winning serious medals and they've paved the way for us."

It's not just a big year for British Cycling but for the whole British Olympic movement.

Jason and Laura Kenny.

On 6 gold medals, Jason Kenny is just one away from surpassing Sir Chris Hoy as Britain's greatest ever Olympian. His wife, Laura Kenny is just 2 behind him in the medal table. But the Kennys are coy when it comes to records.

Jason Kenny says "every gold" important.

Also in the squad are Bury brothers Simon and Adam Yates. They'll compete in the road race, while Oldham's Matt Walls is in the endurance event.

It has been a long 5-year slog to get to these games. But they're finally back on track.