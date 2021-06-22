New plans announced to transform Castlefield viaduct into Urban Park

New plans to turn Castlefield viaduct, In Manchester city center, into an urban park have been revealed by the National Trust.

The National Trust wants to bring the viaduct back into use after more than 50 years.

The Grade II listed structure was used to carry heavy rail traffic in and out of Manchester Central, but closed down in 1969 and has been unused ever since.

Credit: The National Trust

Highways England have maintained the viaduct with essential repairs, and their Historical Railways Estate team is now working with the National Trust to deliver a huge transformation.

The project, in its early stages, hopes to see the viaduct open as a temporary park next summer to test ideas and develop the space's long-term future.

Our ambition is to give more people the opportunity to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of green, nature-rich havens on this remarkable heritage structure in the city. This feels especially important in urban areas like Manchester where there is need for more high-quality green spaces. Duncan Laird, Head of Urban Places at the National Trust

The National Trust will be applying for planning permission for the initial, temporary park in autumn this year.

It's part of the National Trust's Urban Places work, which tries to address the lack of green space in and around urban areas, after finding 296 'grey desert' areas across Britain with no trees or accessible green space.