A Cheshire East councillor caused outrage after sending out an emailsaying he planned to attend a council meeting despite thinking he hadtested positive for Covid-19.In an email sent out to colleagues at 9pm, Conservative councillorMarc Asquith announced that he had tested positive for the virus butstill planned on going to the face-to-face council meeting on Tuesdaymorning (June 22).

However, Cllr Asquith later said he had misread his lateral flow testand had actually tested negative for Covid.Speaking to CheshireLive, Cllr Asquith - ward councillor for Chelford- said: "I did the test and I mistakenly thought it was positive, itwas actually negative."I circulated the image of the test with my email to fellowcouncillors that I planned to come anyway and a few had got back to meand said 'you fool, that's a negative test'."Cllr Asquith said he had since decided not to attend the meeting.He said: "Today's meeting will be taking place in Macclesfield LeisureCentre where everybody will be socially distanced and we will all bewearing masks."My view was that it was adequate protection, I felt that if I stayedaway from people and wore my mask I would be okay."But I will concede that I was over enthusiastic to represent some ofthe views I had today and that was a mistake."In the email, Cllr Asquith wrote that he was not ‘concerned’ about hispositive result as he had been given both doses of the vaccine andwarned to those who were shielding to social distancing from him.He also said he will not be wearing a mask as he is exempt due to askin condition but will be wearing a visor instead.The email said: “Colleagues, I appear to have tested positive forCovid-19 this evening.“However, given that I have had the two jabs I am not concerned.“Since I have a skin condition, I do not wear a mask but rather avisor, I plan to attend tomorrow as required.“Those of you who are shielding may wish to keep social distancing from me."Best regards, Marc.”Cheshire East Council tweeted: "We have been informed that CouncillorAsquith has offered his apologies for today’s council meeting, andwill not attend."