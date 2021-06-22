Windrush Day 2021: The people keeping Caribbean culture alive in the North West

Play video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Four years ago, Windrush Day was introduced following a successful campaign by activist Patrick Vernon. The purpose of the day is to celebrate the contribution the Windrush generation have made to Britain after being invited to help rebuild the country after WorldWar II.

On the 22nd June 1948, the Empire Windrush docked in Essex, carrying just over 800 migrants from the Caribbean. From there, they started working in jobs such as nursing, transport and manual labour. In 1971, the Commonwealth citizens that had already settledin the UK were given indefinite leave to remain.

They settled in the country, building their communities and starting families of their own. Along with this, the culture was kept strong in some areas with food and celebrations such as the Caribbean carnivals.

We take a look at the people keeping the culture alive in the North West.